PULITZER PRIZE WINNING AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST CHRIS HEDGES TO SPEAK ON GAZA, SIGN BOOKS MAY 30 AT KNSJ FUNDRAISER

May 24, 2025 (San Diego) -- Pulitzer Prize winning author Chris Hedges will speak at a fundraiser for KNSJ radio on Friday, May 30 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2728 6th Avenue in in San Diego.

Hedges, is a journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister who has worked as a war correspondent and New York Times Middle Eastern Bureau Chief, winning the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of global terrorism.

He has written numerous books on war, fascism, and the rise of the Christian right in American politics. He currently hosts The Chris Hedges Report podcast.

The event will include a question and answer session and book signing by the author of his latest book, A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine.

For more information or to RSVP for the May 30th event, visit KNSJ.org, or click the QR code on the image top left, or call (619)-283-1100.