PULITZER PRIZE WINNING AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST CHRIS HEDGES TO SPEAK ON GAZA, SIGN BOOKS MAY 30 AT KNSJ FUNDRAISER

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

May 24, 2025 (San Diego) -- Pulitzer  Prize winning author Chris Hedges will speak at a fundraiser for KNSJ radio on Friday, May 30 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2728 6th Avenue in in San Diego.

Hedges, is a journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister who has worked as a war correspondent and New York Times Middle Eastern Bureau Chief, winning the 2002  Pulitzer Prize for coverage of global terrorism.

 He has written numerous books on war, fascism, and the rise of the Christian right in American politics. He currently hosts  The Chris Hedges Report podcast.

The event will include a question and answer session and book signing by the author of his latest book,  A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine.

For more information or to RSVP for the May 30th event, visit KNSJ.org, or click the QR code on the image top left,  or call (619)-283-1100.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons