PUMPKIN EXPRESS ROLLS OUT HALLOWEEN RIDES -- WITH SOME CHANGES

East County News Service

October 6, 2020 (Campo) -- Join the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in its annual Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration. Come ride decorated vintage railcars through the San Diego county mountains as fall descends upon Campo, CA. Walk through a themed Display Building complete with Halloween scenes, a pumpkin patch, and our creepy cast of ghosts and ghouls.

Start your spooky day off right with a train ride. Trains depart from the Campo Depot at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. The Pumpkin Express will wind down the hill through some of the most scenic parts of the historic San Diego and Arizona Railway.

After the train returns to the museum grounds, passengers will be let off at the Display Building where children and their parents will enjoy decorating pumpkins from an outdoor pumpkin patch and walking past our collection of Halloween scenes. Due to the pandemic, the usual haunted trains will remain closed. Pumpkins are included in the purchase of every Toddler and Child ticket on the Pumpkin Express. Additional pumpkins may be purchased for $5 each. Kids of all ages are encouraged to arrive in costume. Don’t miss out on this truly unique opportunity.

To promote social distancing, trains will be limited to just 50 passengers. Those groups who wish to sit together must get in line together after receiving their tickets at the Campo Depot. The interiors and high-touch surfaces of our train cars are sanitized before each departure. Tables and high-touch surfaces in our Display Building are sanitized frequently throughout the day.

Fares:

Note: All trains depart from the Campo Depot located at 750 Depot St., Campo, CA 91906.

Coach Class Tickets

Toddlers (Under 3 In Lap) $5

Children (ages 3-12) $12

Seniors (ages 65+) $12

Adults (ages 13 – 64) $14

Reservations: advanced reservations are required for this event. Reserve tickets online.