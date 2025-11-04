Pumpkin Smash event turns Halloween waste into environmental wins

Story and photo via I Love a Clean San Diego November 4, 2025 (Spring Valley) — On Monday, November 3, students at Sweetwater Springs Elementary School participated in a unique post-Halloween event aimed at reducing organic waste and promoting environmental education. Hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) in partnership with the County of San Diego and WM, the Pumpkin Smash event gave students the opportunity to responsibly dispose of their Halloween pumpkins while learning about composting and sustainability.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pumpkins are discarded in landfills each year. When organic waste like pumpkins is buried without access to oxygen, it has the potential to release methane — a potent greenhouse gas that is known for contributing to climate change. Composting offers a sustainable alternative, transforming waste into valuable resources like soil and energy.

Students arrived at school with their leftover pumpkins and Jack-o’-Lanterns in hand, ready to smash them in a specially provided organics disposal bin WM generously donated the organic disposal bin and hauling service for the day, ensuring that all collected pumpkins would be transported to the WM Otay Mesa Compost Facility, where they have the opportunity to be composted and repurposed into nutrient-rich soil.

“Events like Pumpkin Smash are a fun and impactful way to teach kids about the importance of proper organic waste disposal,” said Bryce Jacoubowsky, Waste Recovery Manager for ILACSD. “By diverting pumpkins from the landfill, we’re not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also empowering the next generation to be environmental stewards.”