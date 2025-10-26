Puppy recovering from severe collar injury; County seeks public’s help

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 26, 2025 (San Diego) - County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help to learn more about a puppy found with a severe neck injury caused by a collar that had become embedded in his skin.

The puppy was brought into the County’s Bonita shelter as a stray on Monday, Oct. 13. The 10-month-old male shepherd was wearing a chain collar that had not been loosened as he got older. The collar had tightened around his neck, causing a wound.

The puppy was immediately examined and treated by County veterinary staff, who had to surgically remove the chain to treat his wound. He is now recovering comfortably at the shelter. Veterinary staff are providing daily bandage changes, and he is expected to undergo additional surgery in the coming days to help the wound heal fully.

Despite his injury, staff describe him as happy, silly and playful. The puppy has a microchip, but Animal Services has not been able to trace it to a registered owner.

“Once he’s fully healed, he’ll be neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find a loving home, said Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice. “Despite everything he’s endured, the puppy remains cheerful and full of life—wagging his tail at anyone who stops by to say hello.”

If you recognize this dog or have information that could help identify his owner, please contact San Diego County Animal Services at 619-236-2341. Callers may remain anonymous.

The County reminds pet owners to check their animals’ collars frequently, especially as young pets grow, to prevent injuries like this. Microchipping—and keeping contact information up to date—is one of the most effective ways to reunite lost pets with their families.