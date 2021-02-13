PURSUIT OF CAR THEFT SUSPECTS ENDS IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: WOMAN, 21 DIES, 3 OTHERS INJURED INCLUDING TODDLER

East County News Service

February 13, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Sheriff’s deputies pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in tragedy last night, when the car ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, killing a young woman and injuring three others.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station saw a car driving in the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley. The car was being driven with its lights off; a records check of its license plate showed it to be a stolen vehicle.

“Deputies turned on their lights and siren to stop the car, but the driver sped off. Minutes later, the stolen car collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Sweetwater Road after driving through a red light at a high rate of speed,” Lt. Joel Stranger with the Sheriff’s department states.

The driver of the stolen car suspect ran away from the crash but was arrested by deputies after a short foot chase. A passenger in the stolen car surrendered to deputies.

A 21-year-old woman in the first vehicle struck by the stolen car was critically injured. “Deputies rendered life-saving aid until relieved by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital where she died,” says Lt. Stranger.

Two men and a 15-month-old child in the second vehicle struck were taken to local hospitals and are being treated for moderate to serious injuries. All are expected to survive.