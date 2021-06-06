QUAKES RATTLE REGION

By Miriam Raftery

June 6, 2021 (San Diego) – More than three dozen earthquakes struck Imperial County yesterday before 12 noon, centered near Calipatria and the Salton Sea. The strongest tremor measured 5.3 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 5.8 kilometers.

The temblors were felt across Southern California including the San Diego region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website’s shake map.

The USGS forecasts that there is a 9% chance of one or more aftershocks stronger than 5.3 in the next week; smaller quakes are likely to continue. “This earthquake could be part of a sequence. An earthquake sequence may have larger and potentially damaging earthquakes in the future, so remember to: Drop, Cover, and Hold on,” the USGS site states.

According to earthquaketrack.com, as of 6 p.m. today, Sunday June 6, in the preceding 24 hours there have been 260 magnitude 1.5 or greater earthquakes near Calipatria, California. The biggest in the last 24 hours was a magnitude 3.8 centered in Niland, with 548 magnitude 1.5 or greater earthquakes in the last 7 days, versus 77 in the 23 days prior to that.

The USGS advises the public to use caution in or around vulnerable structures such as unreinforced masonry buildings.