QUEEN NATION LIVE IN CONCERT JANUARY 29 AT THE MAGNOLIA IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

January 27, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Queen Nation is the West Coast's longest-running authentic re-creation of a vintage Queen concert. The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs. The group will perform this Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Theatre in El Cajon.

Queen Nation’s live production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound, and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, You’re My Best Friend, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure and many more.

Tickets