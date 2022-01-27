QUEEN NATION LIVE IN CONCERT JANUARY 29 AT THE MAGNOLIA IN EL CAJON

January 27, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Queen Nation is the West Coast's longest-running authentic re-creation of a vintage Queen concert. The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs. The group will perform this Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Magnolia Theatre in El Cajon.

Queen Nation’s live production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound, and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as We Will Rock You, Bohemian RhapsodyWe Are The ChampionsCrazy Little Thing Called LoveYou’re My Best FriendAnother One Bites The DustUnder Pressure and many more.

 

