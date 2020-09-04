QUESTION, PERSUADE, REFER: VIRTUAL SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING HOSTED BY KUMEYAAY FAMILY SERVICES

Source: Southern Indian Health Council

August 31, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - Kumeyaay Family Services PEI (Prevention and Early Intervention) is hosting a virtual suicide prevention training which is open to adults in the community.

You can choose one of the following dates/times:

Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

The QPR training will be held virtually using Zoom. The meeting link and further information will be distributed to the first 15 attendees who R.S.V.P.

A consent to participate virtually will need to be signed by each participant. For more information and to reserve your space, please contact Julie Woochuk at: 619-445-1188 Ext. 217, 619-536-2625, or email jwoochuk@sihc.org.