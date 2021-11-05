QUESTIONS ON VACCINES FOR KIDS? 10 NEWS AND CAJON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT HOST TOWN HALL WITH EXPERTS

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
November 5, 2021 (El Cajon) – Now that the federal government has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 and up, many parents have questions. So Cajon Valley Union School District and ABC 10 News are hosting a PTA town hall featuring a discussion with medical experts and education leaders. You can watch live on Thursday, November 11 at 5:30 p.m. online at www.10News.com or on the ABC 10News smart phone app.
The medical experts are:
- Dr. John Bradley, medical director and infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital
- Pauline Lucatero, director of nursing at Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Dr. Christian Romers, chief of population health and infection control specialist at Family Health Centers of San Diego
The educators on the agenda are:
- Derick Boemer, president, ninth district PTA (Parents and Teachers Association)
- Dr. David Miyashiro, Superintendent, Cajon Valley Union School District
Mary McKenzie from ABC 10 News San Diego will also participate.
Recent comments