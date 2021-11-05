QUESTIONS ON VACCINES FOR KIDS? 10 NEWS AND CAJON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT HOST TOWN HALL WITH EXPERTS

By Miriam Raftery

November 5, 2021 (El Cajon) – Now that the federal government has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 and up, many parents have questions. So Cajon Valley Union School District and ABC 10 News are hosting a PTA town hall featuring a discussion with medical experts and education leaders. You can watch live on Thursday, November 11 at 5:30 p.m. online at www.10News.com or on the ABC 10News smart phone app.

The medical experts are:

Dr. John Bradley, medical director and infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital

Pauline Lucatero, director of nursing at Family Health Centers of San Diego

Dr. Christian Romers, chief of population health and infection control specialist at Family Health Centers of San Diego

The educators on the agenda are:

Derick Boemer, president, ninth district PTA (Parents and Teachers Association)

Dr. David Miyashiro, Superintendent, Cajon Valley Union School District

Mary McKenzie from ABC 10 News San Diego will also participate.