RACE AMITY DAY COMMEMORATED IN LEMON GROVE

By Mike Lavach

Photo: Mayor Racquel Vasquez presents proclamation to Roberta Bulling of the Lemon Grove Baha'i Community June 19, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove’s Mayor, Racquel Vasquez attended a picnic hosted by the Baha'is of Lemon Grove in observance of Race Amity Day at Berry Street Park on June 12. This was the fourth annual celebration in Lemon Grove. Mayor Vasquez read an official statement proclaiming June 12, 2022 as Race Amity Day in Lemon Grove.

The first Race Amity Day was organized by the Baha’i community in Washington DC in 1921. Since then, it has been celebrated at various times and was formally established by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1957 as a day of celebration to be observed on the second Sunday of June each year. Its goal is “to promote racial harmony and understanding” and “to recognize the oneness of humanity.”

Although it has been promoted primarily by members of the Bahá’í Faith, it is a universal day of reflection that can be celebrated by anyone. Events in the United States are usually the product of local community initiatives. A diverse group of approximately 50 residents and friends enjoyed the fun, food, fellowship, music, and games for adults, youth and children!