May 21, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – The Baha’is of Lemon Grove invites you to a virtual program in recognition of Race Amity Day on June 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by interaction dialogue sessions June 14-18 which will include viewings of short films depicting influential Americans working hand in hand to blur the color line.

You can register in advance for this gathering on zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrf-6prjMiHtDWcc5JoGQImyWZPzZTWZWE or for more information, call (619) 851-4689.

Below is a schedule of events, along with more details on the history of the annual Race Amity Festival.

The Preacher and the Rabbi - Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

Abraham Joshua Heschel/Martin Luther King Jr.

Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907-1972) was a Jewish theologian and philosopher with a social consciousness that led him to participate in the civil rights movement. Considered “one of the truly great men” of his day and a “great prophet” by Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968), Heschel articulated to many Jewish Americans and African Americans the notion that they had a responsibility for each other’s liberation and for the plight of all suffering fellow humans around the world.

The General and The Quaker - Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Thomas Garrett/Harriet Tubman

Thomas Garrett (1789-1871) was born into a Quaker family in Pennsylvania. As a young man he was instrumental in helping one of the family servants to escape from men who had captured her, with the intention of selling her into slavery. This incident led him to devote his life to the abolition of slavery and to helping fleeing slaves. Harriet Tubman (1820-1913) escaped slavery and subsequently helped family and friends gain their freedom, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. Garrett was a friend and benefactor to Tubman, who passed through his station many times.

Low Country Teacher & The Liberal Hillbilly - Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Myles Falls Horton/Septima Poinsette Clark

Myles Falls Horton (1905 –1990) was an American educator, socialist, and co-founder of the Highlander Folk School, famous for its role in the Civil Rights Movement. He envisioned a place for blacks and whites to meet together and improve their lives. Septima Poinsette Clark (1898–1987) was an African American educator and civil rights activist. She attended a workshop at Horton’s Highlander Folk School in 1954. Myles Horton quickly hired her as the full-time director of workshops. Clark developed the literacy and citizenship workshops that played an important role in the drive for voting rights and civil rights for African Americans in the Civil Rights Movement. Clark argued that "knowledge could empower marginalized groups in ways that formal legal equality couldn't."

Godmothers of Race Amity - Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Mary McLeod Bethune/Eleanor Roosevelt

Mary McLeod Bethune (1875-1955), born to former slaves a decade after the Civil War, devoted her life to ensure the right to education and freedom from discrimination for African Americans. She was an educator, an organizer, and a political activist, and opened one of the first schools for African American girls. For nearly three decades, Bethune forged an unlikely friendship with another first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962). Bethune became a trusted advisor to both Roosevelt and her husband, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and played a key role in shaping government policies for Black Americans during the 1930s and '40s.

Amity & Brotherhood for Education - Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Julius Rosenwald/Booker T. Washington

In 1910, Julius Rosenwald (1862-1932), president of the Sears, Roebuck mail-order empire, read Booker T. Washington’s (1856-1915) Up From Slavery, an account of his emancipation and founding of the Tuskegee Institute. Rosenwald recognized in Washington a kindred spirit, someone who, like him, was a fierce believer in the power of self-determination . A friendship sparked, and over the next 20 years the two men would team up to build more than 5,000 schoolhouses in black communities across the South.

Register in advance for these meetings: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlfuihqDoqE9ZrZTnwOV-BM4yuhUx... . For More Information: Call (619) 851-4689