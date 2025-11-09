Racing turkeys stampede at Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona

East County News Service

November 9, 2025 (Ramona) – This is not a turkey trot. The Wild West Turkey Stampede returns November 15, 28, 29 and 30 at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona.

"November is our favorite time to celebrate our famous racing turkeys who are back and better than ever (sort of... breeding season is on the horizon so the "athletes" are a little distracted),” the website states.

The Wild West Turkey Stampede joins the Bird and Camel Show during this month’s Open Farm events. 

Tickets are available online at https://cameldairy.com/open-farm-tours.

 

