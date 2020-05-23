RADY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT AT UC SAN DIEGO LAUNCHES COVID-19 BUSINESS RECOVERY COALITION

Source: UCSD

Photo: The Rady School of Management, photo by Erik Jepsen

May 23, 2020 (San Diego) - The Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego has launched the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition to help businesses in the San Diego region navigate the unprecedented challenges faced by COVID-19. This new initiative draws on expertise from the UC San Diego community to provide immediate pro bono assistance and guidance to San Diego businesses during these extraordinary times.

“We recognize the incredible hardships businesses have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “The Rady School was founded in conjunction with local business leaders who envisioned the school as a catalyst of economic development. Today, that goal is more crucial than ever, and the Rady School is ready to respond.”

“The Rady School Business Recovery Coalition is the next evolution of why the school was founded,” said Rady School Dean Lisa Ordóñez. “It’s in our DNA to help businesses with innovative ideas. We want to be at the forefront of the recovery effort in the San Diego region.”

Faculty and mentors from the Rady School and across UC San Diego will provide virtual advice and insights to businesses seeking support. The services of the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition will be managed by the school’s Beyster Institute and the California Institute for Innovation and Development (CIID). Businesses will receive support from the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition in several key areas:

Today’s response — such as financial planning, resource challenges, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) evaluation.

Tomorrow’s recovery — focused on navigating safe and successful reopening and operations.

Future innovation — including branding and re-establishing consumer confidence, business strategy, and identifying growth opportunities.

UC San Diego student teams will also be engaged to support businesses, offering students the opportunity to give back to the community while gaining real-world consulting experience.

“There is tremendous need from businesses to receive guidance as they traverse an uncertain future,” said Professor of Innovation, Technology, and Operations, Robert S. Sullivan. “The Rady School Business Recovery Coalition will coordinate the wealth of talent offered by UC San Diego to provide immediate consultation and response to businesses. We are proud to be able to give back to the San Diego community, which has supported us since the school’s inception.” Sullivan, who is the founding dean of the Rady School, will leverage his deep knowledge of San Diego regional businesses to assist the coalition.

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Jerry Sanders, commended the Rady Business Recovery Coalition for its efforts to provide critical services to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In no time in recent history has our economy experienced the catastrophic and sudden impact on industries, companies, jobs and on lives that has been caused by COVID-19,” Sanders said. “This is particularly true for small businesses, which have few resources to endure sustained closures. The Rady School Business Recovery Coalition will provide vital support to these businesses as they decide how to best prepare for reopening, recovery and strategic growth.”

Businesses that want a consultation with a Rady Business Recovery Coalition associate should go to https://rady.ucsd.edu/about/COVID-19/covid-small-business-recovery/