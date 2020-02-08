RAIN BARREL DISTRIBUTION FEB. 22 IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service East County News Service

February 8, 2020 (Spring Valley) – If you would like to capture rainwater to use in your garden, a rain barrel distribution event will be held Feb. 22 at Mt.Miguel High School In Spring Valley. Rebates are available and pre-orders should be made by Feb. 16. See details below.

Event Name: Rain Barrel Distribution Event - Spring Valley

When: Saturday, February 22, 9 am - 1 pm

Where: Mt. Miguel High School, 8585 Blossom Ln, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Event Description:

Collecting rainwater is a great way to reduce potable water use, prevent harmful runoff, and give your plants free, freshwater

Rain barrels are eligible for a $35 rebate through the San Diego County Water Authority's WaterSmart program. Residents of Unincorporated San Diego County also qualify for an additional $30 discount. Read more on the Rainwater Solutions website