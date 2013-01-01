East County residents and environmentalists will rally at SDG&E’s polluting peaker plant in El Cajon on August 21 @ 10:15 am

By East County News Service

Photo courtesy of DreamTime

Aug. 19, 2021 (East County) Activists say this plant and SDG&E pollute surrounding environmental justice communities, harm health, and contribute to the climate crisis with fracked gas

What: Dozens of San Diego County residents will gather outside Cuyamaca Peak Power on Saturday, August 21, to demand SDG&E stop polluting East County Communities and switch to renewable alternatives.

Why: SDG&E and Sempra are polluting El Cajon and other communities of concern in San Diego County by operating dirty gas-fired “Peaker plants,” including Cuyamaca Peak Power located at 200 N Johnson Ave. The polluting nitrogen oxides from this plant expose residents to asthma and other health impacts in a disadvantaged community. This plant also relies on dirty energy contributing to devastating climate change effects like drought and wildfires, fracking our future. El Cajon and San Diego residents call on Sempra to not renew the permit of this plant and replace peaker plants with safe, renewable local solar energy and battery storage.

When: Saturday, August 21, 10:15 am

Where: 104 N Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

Who: Members of local environmental organizations and local organizers, including SanDiego350, East County BIPOC Coalition, and community members.

Speakers: Scott Kelley, SanDiego350 volunteer, Alana Ethridge and Danielle Wilkerson, East County BIPOC Coalition, Victoria Abrenica, Spring Valley Cleanup Crew, Karinna Gonzalez-Hammond Climate Solutions, Dr. Vi Nguyen, Co-Founder of San Diego Pediatricians for Clean Air.

Visuals: Dozens of protesters with large creative, colorful signs marching to SDG&E and past the two peaker plants in El Cajon, Decorated “climate chaos express” van.