THE RAM, BORREGO VALLEY COMMUNITY RADIO, LAUNCHES

East County News Service

March 2, 2025 (Borrego Springs) – The Ram, a grassroots, nonprofit community radio station serving Borrego Springs is now online and can be heard here.

Thew station features music from all genres, largely contributed by community members, as well as potential coverage of live local events such as community gatherings, concerts and school events, local businesses, and emergency communications. The station also aspires to offer bilingual programming.

Volunteers are welcome, including volunteer DJs, as well as donors and underwriters of equipment.

For more information, contact Mike Rue at (760)765-5518 or email TheRamRadio@gmail.com.

You can also visit their website.