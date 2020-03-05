RAMONA’S CHRIS ANDERSON WINS REALTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (AGAIN) FROM SAN DIEGO’S LARGEST REALTORS ASSOCIATION

East County News Service



March 5, 2020 (Ramona) – Ramona resident Chris Anderson, a realtor with Coldwell Banker West (CBW), was recently honored by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR) with the 2019 Realtor of the Year Award.

Anderson was honored with the Realtor of the Year Award at SDAR’s recent Circle of Excellence awards event. She also was honored with a Recognition of Excellence Gold award based on sales performance. Anderson’s Gold Award was based on individual sales success consisting of between $25 million and $49 million in volume or sales of between 25 and 39 units during the time period between Nov. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2019.

The Realtor of the Year Award is presented to a realtor who demonstrates high sales volume and high principles of integrity, as well as adherence to the Realtor Code of Ethics and California Business Code with zero violations and has an outstanding reputation among real estate brokers, agents, affiliates and the general public. The recipient also is active with local, state and national realtor associations, along with community nonprofits, service clubs and fraternal groups.

It’s the second time Anderson has been honored with the SDAR’s Realtor of the Year award. She received the award in 2001.

Anderson is currently president-elect of SDAR, San Diego’s largest real estate trade association with 13,500 members. She will serve as President of SDAR in 2021. She previously served as SDAR President in 2015.

Over the decades, she has served on nearly every SDAR committee. Among her favorites are Professional Standards, Risk Management and Government Affairs.

She also serves on the board of the SDAR’s Ambassadors Foundation, a 501(C)(3) non-profit that is dedicated to engaging realtors and community partners in support of San Diego residents and communities in need, including the region’s seniors, families and military.



​​​​​​​On a statewide basis with the California Association of Realtors (CAR), Anderson has served as a CAR Director since 2006 and has served on numerous committees, including Professional Standards. She also has been involved with land use and environmental issues with CAR and has assisted with writing and revising various CAR land use forms.

On a national basis with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Anderson has served as a NAR Director since 2015 and has served on numerous committees and councils dealing with land use, environmental issues, consumer protection and professional standards. She has spoken to the White House staff regarding land use issues in San Diego. She is serving in 2020 as a NAR representative to CAR.

In 2012, she served as President of the Women’s Council of Realtors, San Diego Chapter. The San Diego Chapter is a 200-plus member professional real estate group affiliated with the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR), a national professional development organization with 19,000 members.

She also is a past president of the Ramona Real Estate Association, a local real estate trade group.

Anderson has lived in Ramona since 1985 and earned her California Real Estate Sales License in 1989. She has been a top producer with every real estate company she has been affiliated with since 1989. For the past four years, she has ranked within the top 5 percent in sales volume production among all realtors in San Diego County.

She also has earned several professional realtor designations, including Certified Residential Specialist, Risk Management Specialist, and Graduate of the Realtor Institute. Anderson has represented many clients as buyers and sellers and closed more than 500 transactions sales since 1989. She specializes in rural residential properties, land, and commercial real estate in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Anderson is active in the Ramona community with several nonprofit organizations.

She is a member of the Ramona Tree Trust, which was recently successful with a decision from the State Historical Resources Commission to place the Ramona Main Street Colonnade, featuring about 285 trees, including some eucalyptus trees that are more than 100 years old, on the National Register of Historic Places.

She also is a founding member of the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project. The dozen or so murals in Ramona create a reason for passing tourists to stop to enjoy Ramona’s beauty, charm, character and heritage.

She also is a director and past president of the Ramona Outdoor Community Center (ROCC), a special event venue that has hosted rodeos and the annual Ramona Old West Festival. She has served as chair of previous rodeos. The Old West Festival is an educational event billed as California’s largest 1800s living encampment. Anderson has chaired the two-day Old West Festival featuring reenactors, including a mountain man, pioneer family, Buffalo soldier, beaver trapper, Civil War soldiers, cowboys, gunslingers, and even a medicine man, as well as “period peddler” shops with 1800s merchandise, other vendors and a beer and cider tasting area.

She also is a member of the Ramona Design Review Board, which is an appointment from the County Board of Supervisors. Board members have backgrounds in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, fine arts, and construction. The board is advisory to the San Diego County Department of Planning and Land Use. Members review project site planning, architecture, landscape design, and details such as signage and lighting.

For 14 years (1999-2013), she served as a member of the Ramona Community Planning Group (RCPG), a position elected by Ramona voters. She served on the RCPG both as vice chair and chair. The 15-member RCPG endorses land-use projects, including roadway projects and agricultural buildings.

Anderson also is active as an advisory member of the Coldwell Banker Foundation, a nonprofit under management by the San Diego Foundation. The mission of the Coldwell Banker West Foundation is to provide charitable funds for effective philanthropy advancing social change, civic engagement and the common good in the local community. She joined CBW in December 2017.

Coldwell Banker West (CBW), one of the San Diego County’s largest real estate companies with more than 1,000 sales agents and broker associates and 14 offices, is responsible for annual property sales exceeding $2.5 billion. Founded in 2007 by Peter Mendiola, CBW president, CBW is one of the nation’s fastest growing Coldwell Banker franchises. For more information about Coldwell Banker West, visit www.coldwellbankerwesthomes.com.