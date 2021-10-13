RAMONA ART AND WINE FESTIVAL EXPANDS TO THREE-DAY EVENT NOV. 5-7

East County News Service

October 13, 2021 (Ramona) - The 9th annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival will feature nine wineries participating in the three-day progressive event on Friday to Sunday, November 5, 6 and 7, 2021.

The Festival Wineries include: Correcaminos Vineyard, Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery, La Finquita Winery and Vineyard, Old Julian Vineyards & Winery, Principe di Tricase Winery, Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery, Schwaesdall Winery, Three Hills Winery, and Vineyard Grant James.

Each winery will provide three wine tastings paired with a gourmet bite prepared by local gourmet caterers, including, Farmhouse 78/John Little Catering, Marinade on Main, Something Delicious Catering, The Good Seed Food Company, Wine Time Catering. Art, jewelry, and a variety of hand-made or specialty hand-painted items will be on sale for shoppers looking for unique items. Basket Auction items will be on display at the wineries during the month of October for interested bidders to review.

The Festival will also offer one-of-a-kind wine barrel art created by local artists that will be auctioned both online and live on Sunday, November 7 at Old Julian Vineyards and Winery. (Find a list of places to preview the barrels at https://ramonaartandwinefest.net/)

A VIP Gala reception will be held Friday, October 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Old Julian Vineyards and Winery that will be sponsored by Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery. The Festival commemorative art, that will be reproduced in signed limited edition prints and featured on the program cover, will be unveiled. Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on the Basket Auction items displayed at the wineries during October, and purchase signed and numbered limited edition prints of the commemorative art.

Passports for this year’s events will be $55 for the three days that include wine tasting (three wines at each of the nine wineries), a gourmet bite to pair with a selected wine at each winery, opportunity to bid on Basket Auction items, and shopping for art and vendor items on-site at the wineries.

A VIP passport for $95 includes all of the above and also the Gala Reception on Friday, October 29 at Old Julian Vineyards & Winery.

Passports can be purchased now at the website https://ramonaartandwinefest.net/tickets

Details of the three-day event will be provided when passports are purchased, at the wine barrel host locations and on the Ramona Art and Wine Festival’s website at https://ramonaartandwinefest.net.

The Ramona Art and Wine Festival is presented by the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project, Inc. https://ramonamurals.com and the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association www.ramonavalleyvineyards.org.

For tickets or more information on the Ramona Art and Wine Festival, visit https://ramonaartandwinefest.net/.