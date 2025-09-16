Ramona church mourns murdered pastor

East County News Service

September 16, 2025 (Ramona) – Felipe Ascencio, the pastor at Templo Monte Horbe church in Ramona, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, Sept. 7, inside his home on Eighth Street.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Joel Martin Dukes III, 22. He is being charged with murder.

The motive has not been disclosed and the investigation continues.

Francisco Tomas, told 10 News that Pastor Ascencio was a close friend and mentor. “He left an example that we should all follow—to love one another,” Tomas said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ascencio’s wife, Abigail, and their children.