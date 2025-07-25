RAMONA COUNTRY FAIR BRINGS SUMMERTIME FUN AUG. 1-3

By Regina Elling

Carnival rides are a big part of the fun at Ramona Country Fair. Photo by Regina Elling

July 25, 2025 (Ramona) -- Visitors to the Ramona Country Fair, set for Friday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 3, can expect to enjoy amusement rides, vendor booths, carnival food, a variety of musical acts, a car show, a dog demonstration, equestrian events, a corn hole tournament and lots of old-fashioned fun and entertainment. There is even expanded shade and cool zones to help beat the heat.

“The importance of the Fair is multi-faceted,” said Karen Domnitz, Ramona Chamber of Commerce vice president. “It’s for people to enjoy, it brings people to Ramona and is the largest event and fundraiser put on by our Chamber of Commerce.”

Presented by the Ramona Chamber of Commerce, admission to the Fair is free. Single day parking passes are $20; unlimited, $25.

Fair-goers expect a wide variety of food and treats when they attend, and this year should not disappoint. With 16 food vendors, options include burgers, shakes, tacos and other carnival favorites, as well as several new choices, such as Mar & Ember’s open fire, Santa Maria style barbecue and deep fried treats from Karen’s Kitchen Shack. Beer, seltzers and spirits are also available, with Happy Hour specials on select beers from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Craft and commercial vendors, numbering 35 and growing with 17 joining for the first time this year, will be offering goods ranging from T-shirts and tumblers to jewelry, candles, clothing and more.

The Cornhole Tournament takes place Saturday, with check in at 9 a.m. and games beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants can pre-register on the scoreholio.com website or app, or in person. Entry fees for each two-person team is $60, with half the proceeds going to cash prizes and the other half going towards scholarships for Ramona students. Children over the age of 10 are welcome.

Food vendors and a bar will be available at the event, with special priced canned beer offered to contestants. Participants can bring their own bags or bags will be provided. The event is being run by State 31 Cornhole Company of Ramona.

Friday night the RE/MAX Spectacular Balloon Show takes place at sunset; the RE/Max balloon will remain until 1 p.m. Saturday.

In anticipation of the heat, Domnitz said shaded areas have been expanded, additional cool zone tents have been added, a cool box is on-site for emergencies. Vinnie Ciampoli, Country Fair chair, installed sail shades and made misters operational.

“Ramona and San Diego musicians will be highlighted during the event, with nearly 20 musical performances planned,” said Jon Hasz, music organizer.

Friday’s Americana Country Night begins at 5 p.m. with the Ramona Community Blues Jam, featuring 20 musicians from age 13 to over 35, followed by Michael Dean Goodrich, Elizabeth Bowersox, The Beard and The Bird Swing Jam and Salinas Road.

Friday night’s finale is Jeff Berkley and friends, and includes well-known musicians such as Sara Petite, Cathryn Beeks, Chloe Lou,Shawn Rohlf, Tim Flannery and Craig Fischer.

Saturday’s performances begin at 6 p.m. with reggae band Ocean Natives, followed by June Bug. The finale begins at 8 p.m. with Kisstoyer, a Kiss tribute band.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, bluegrass will featured with the Sun Valley String Band and friends.

Banda night returns in the evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Banda 619, Sangre Azull and DJ Perez performing. VIP tables available; check the Chamber website for information.

Banda Night at theFair in 2024 kept the large crowd dancing until after dark.Photo courtesy Ramona Chamber of Commerce.

A complete schedule of bands will be posted on the Ramona Chamber of Commerce website, as acts are still being confirmed.

Saturday, an Off-road car show for buggies, Broncos, Jeeps, trucks, VWs, rock crawlers and more will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No racing will be held in the arena, but spectators will be able to see the vehicles and meet with their owners.

The public will be able to vote on “People’s Choice” awards, and vehicles will compete for prizes.

The band National Anthem, will perform at 10 a.m., while Wild Pinkler performs at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Activities include a track for Kids Power Wheel (small electric cars ridable by youngsters) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., engine revs and a taco challenge.

Entry fee for the Off-road car show is $25; limited space is available. For more information, email: ramonaoffroadshow@gmail.com or visit: https://ramonachamber.com/ramona-country-fair/.

The Kingdom of Terre Neuve, a medieval reenactment group, will be on site Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning features barrel racing. Time only runs begin at 9 a.m., with jackpot barrel racing beginning at 10:30 a.m. (fairgrounds open at 8 a.m.). Fees are $65 for open, $45 for youth, $5 for time only plus a $15 grounds fee.

The Ramona High School Junior ROTC and Color Guard kick off the barrel racing, and a member of the high school is expected to sing the national anthem.

At 1 p.m., a K9 Dogs on Duty demonstration, sponsored by VCA/Adobe Animal Hospital, Ramona, will feature a variety of working dogs, followed by a pet dog trick competition.

“The Sheriff’s Department will demonstrate the work of law enforcement dogs, followed by a search-and-rescue dog demonstration. A variety of dogs will be featured, from various shepherds to beagles,” said Tammi Johnson, registered veterinary technician with VCA and coordinator of the event.

Belgi an Malinois, such as Tefiti, owned by Tammi Johnson, are often used in law enforcement work. Tefiti also shows off a trick she’s learned; dog owners are invited to show off their dog’s trick capabilities at this year’s Dog Demo and Pet Trick competitions at the 2025 Ramona Country Fair. Photo by Tammi Johnson

Following the K9 demo, Canine Action Sports, Escondido, will showcase sheep herding demos with five different types of dogs.

Dog owners can showcase their own pets in the Pet Trick competition; each dog will be allowed to perform one trick. Dogs will be be judged in two classes; under 50 pounds and over, with 1st through 3rd place prizes awarded. Raffle baskets from several local businesses will be available.

Pet owners are advised to be on-site at 1 p.m.; dogs must be fully vaccinated with proof of rabies to enter. No aggressive dogs will be allowed. Pre-fair signups are at David.robbins@vca.com.

On Friday, fair hours are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; rides open 5 p.m. until close. On Saturday and Sunday, fair hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; rides open from 1 p.m. until close.

A $149 family 4-pack deal includes 4 meal tickets (choice of Senor Woofles, Rachels Cafe and/or El Guadalajara), a 1-day parking pass and 96 ride tickets. Sale ends July 31. Fair tickets and passes are only available at RamonaCountryFair.com or the Chamber office.

“From the excitement of the kids pulling their parents towards the carnival rides, to music and dancing, to the many different activities to choose from, all makes the Fair full of happy moments,” said Domnitz.

The fair overlaps the Ramona Junior Fair, held from July 25 through August 3. The Junior Fair allows participating 4-H, FFA and Grange clubs to show off their skills in agriculture and livestock handling through exhibits and a livestock auction.

Formore information, visit: https://ramonajuniorfair.com/.

The Ramona Country Fair is held at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 421 Aqua Lane.For more information, visit: https://ramonachamber.com/ramona-country-fair/#media or call 760-789-1311.









