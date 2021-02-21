RAMONA GUN STORE WELCOMES DEDICATED GUNSMITH TO THE TEAM

East County News Service

February 21, 2021 (Ramona) -- Ramona Shootists’ Emporium, located at 649 Main St., Ste. C, announced that the addition of Kaleb Weakley to the team as the new on-site, dedicated gunsmith.

Weakley is a retired U.S. Marine Sergeant who moved with his family to Ramona to focus on his role as program coordinator and outdoor guide for the Special Liberty Project (which helps veterans and Gold Star families connect with nature) and to build his new firearms training company.

Weakley started his formal gunsmith training in 2015 when he attended the American Gunsmithing Institute, the Sonoran Desert Institute and the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School.

Along with an enthusiasm for gunsmithing, Weakley is also an avid outdoorsman and hunter.

“I’m excited to make a partnership with Ramona Shootists’ Emporium to help not just Ramona, but San Diego County and California as well,” he says.

Ramona Shootists’ Emporium owner Daniel Wisnewski says, “We’re looking forward to having Kaleb join our team so we can continue to provide this much needed service to Ramona and San Diego’s backcountry.”

If you’re in need of gunsmithing, drop by Ramona Shootists’ Emporium, during walk-in hours Wed., Thurs. and Fri., from 2 to 3 p.m., or make an appointment from 3 to 7 p.m. by visiting RamonaGunStore.com.

About Ramona Shootists’ Emporium

Ramona Shootists’ Emporium is a full-service FFL (Federal Firearms License) serving customers in Ramona, San Diego County and southern California, helping customers make educated decisions about the firearms purchases and offering a variety of services including gunsmithing, consignment, estate sale and more.

Learn more:

Visit ramonagunstore.com

Facebook.com/RamonaGunStore

Youtube.com/channel/UCDOI3hml7Y7FAyBAF7T_eLg