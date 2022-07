East County News Service

July 27, 2022 (Ramona) – Luis Miguel Sanabria Rosas, 34, of Ramona died July 22 at the scene of a solo vehicle crash on eastbound San Pasqual Valley Road. Rosas’ vehicle plummeted down an embankment, striking a boulder.

A passing motorist saw the accident and called 911. Law enforcement and paramedics responded; paramedics pronounced him dead without medical intervention due to fatal trauma.