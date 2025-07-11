RAMONA MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

East County News Service East County News Service

July 11, 2025 (Ramona) – A 35-year-old Ramona man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 67 in Ramona on Wednesday, July 9.

The victim was driving a Lexus southbound on state Route 67 near Brantner Lane when for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Ford Excursion.

The Lexus driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 65-year-old Ramona woman, was transported to Palomar Hospital with moderate injuries.

Four passengers in the Ford were transported to Palomar Hospital and to Rady Children’s Hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jasmine Lopez said t he investigation is ongoing, and that it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“Maintaining your lane is not just about following the rules; it is about safe driving,” says the CHP’s Captain Michael Monteagudo.