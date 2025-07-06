RAMONA ROBBERY VICTIM SPOTS SUSPECT AT BANK, LEADING TO ARREST

By Miriam Raftery

July 6, 2025 (Ramona) – Ramon Jimenez Jr. is in custody on suspicion of robbery and threatening the victim with a metal pole.

According to Lieutenant Alex Navarro with the San Diego County Sheriff’s department, a resident of Terre Oak Apartments in Ramona was taking out trash when the suspect approached him, brandishing a metal pole in a threatening manner, and demanded the resident’s wallet.

“Fearing for his safety, the man gave his wallet to Jimenez, who then fled the scene,” says Lt. Navarro. “The victim called 9-1-1 and filed a report with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.”

Later that morning, the victim saw Jimenez in front of Bank of America on Main Street. He immediately notified the Sheriff's Office of Jimenez's whereabouts.

Deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation took Jimenez into custody at the bank.

Detectives later served a search warrant at Jimenez' home and located a vehicle used by Jimenez during the robbery.

Detectives also recovered the weapon used in the robbery and the victim's wallet.

Jimenez was arrested for robbery and resisting arrest. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.