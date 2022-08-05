RAMONA SHOOTING VICTIM NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

By Miriam Raftery

August 5, 2022 (Ramona) – The Sheriff’s department has opened a homicide investigation into the shooting of a 59-year-old man in Ramona.

Deputies found the victim on the ground with gunshot wound to his upper torso near the side yard of a home in the 1800 block of La Brea Street in Ramona.

“Deputies performed life saving measures on the victim until paramedics and fire department personnel arrived,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffan. “The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. According to medical staff at the hospital, the victim is not likely to survive.”

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation. The victim's name is known but is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.