RAMONA TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN ARREST OF DRIVER FOR ILLEGAL WEAPON AND DRUGS

East County News Service

Photo via San Diego County Sheriff's Department

June 1, 2025 (Ramona) – Ryan Jones, 40, faces numerous charges after he was found in possession of a rifle, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ramona.

On Thursday, May 29 around 9:30 p.m., deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Substation stopped a pickup truck driven by Jones near the intersection of Main and 16th streets in Ramona.

Jones had an active felony arrest warrant.

“During the traffic stop, deputies found Jones to be in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, nearly six grams of methamphetamine, ammunition in various calibers, two high-capacity magazines and an unserialized AR-15 style rifle with a short barrel length,” said Lt. Alex Navarro.

Jones told deputies he purchased the weapon in Arizona and brought it into California.The rifle, magazines and ammunition were all located inside the truck and were readily accessible to Jones from the driver's seat, Navarro says.

Jones was arrested on the warrant and faces additional charges of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of high-capacity magazines, felon in possession of a firearm and importing a short barreled rifle.