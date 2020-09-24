RAMONA WINERIES WIN BIG IN SUNSET INTERNATIONAL WINE COMPETITION

By Miriam Raftery

September 24, 2020 (Ramona) – Judges in the prestigious Sunset International Wine Competition in Santa Rosa received over 2,7000 entries from around world. Ramona Ranch and Hatfield Creek Winery in San Diego’s Ramona wine region took home five silver medals:

Hatfield Creek Winery received silver medals for:

2016 Syrah (grapes from Pyramid Vineyards)

2017 Estate Fonzi Field Blend

2016 Estate Zinfandel

Ramona Ranch Winery received silver medals for:

2017 Montepulciano (barrel aged)

2017 Super Tuscan (barrel aged)

Despite the pandemic, this year’s competition saw a 10% increase of entries over the previous year. To accommodate the increase and also to observe social distancing, administrators of the event increased their judging panels to 12. A total of 36 industry experts, including journalists, buyers, and winemakers, evaluated the wines over a three-day period.

Ramona wines were included along with well-recognized wines from regions throughout California, such as, Napa, Sonoma, Alexander Valley, Dry Creek-Sonoma County, Paso Robles, Lodi, Santa Barbara; other US wine regions, such as, Columbia Valley-Washington, Willamette Valley-Oregon, Nebraska; and international regions, such as, Chile, Spain, New Zealand and Australia.



The Sunset International Wine Competition is considered a high-profile competition due to exposure via Sunset Magazine, The Voice of the West. The complete set of winners, including all Gold and Silver medalists, is published in the September/October edition of the magazine.

Both wineries are located in the Ramona Valley AVA (American Viticulture Area), established in 2006.

Hatfield Creek has more than three acres planted in Petite Syrah and Zinfandel grapes. Wines include: Estate Zinfandel, Estate Petite Syrah, Estate Fonzi Field Blend, and Estate Zinsational (port style). Locally sourced grapes are made into Sangiovese, Syrah, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. They are located about a mile west of us, at 1625 Highway 78.



Ramona Ranch specializes in producing balanced wines that will stand the test of time, that are enjoyable now, and become more intense as the years go by. The winery was recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. The winery is also Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, the only one in San Diego County. Ramona Ranch features white, rose and red wines, including Sangiovese, Aglianico, and Tannat, along with the Burlesque white blend, Viognier, Super Tucscan blend and others.