RAMONA WOMAN, 68, DIES AFTER COLLISION, SECOND MOTORIST INJURED

East County News Service

September 20, 2022 (Ramona) – A Ramona woman, 68, has died of injuries sustained in a collision yesterday afternoon. According to the CHP, she was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram westbound on Mussey Grade Road when after stopping at a stop sign, turned left onto southbound State Route 67, directly in the path of a 2004 Toyota Prius that was heading north.

The Prius, driven by an 83-year-old Ramona woman, broadsided the Dodge, which flipped over and came to rest on its roof. The Dodge driver was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she succumbed to her injuries, says Officer Matthew Baranowski with the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.