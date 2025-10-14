Ramona woman killed, man injured when pickup struck pedestrians

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (Ramona) – Ramona resident Ashley Rose Dietze, 35, died after being struck by a pickup truck while she was crossing the 700 block of Main Street (westbound highway 78) in Ramona on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. A 42-year-old male pedestrian was also hit and suffered major injuries.

They were struck by a 1997 Toyota T100 truck driven by a 19-year-old Ramona man with a 17-year-old male passenger.

Dietze died at the scene of the accident. The male pedestrian was transported to Palomar Hospital. The driver and passenger of the Toyota truck were not injured.

“Alcohol and/or drugs may be a factor in this crash,” said Captain Monteagudo with the California Highway Patrol, who said there were low lighting conditions as well.

“Always use sidewalks and crosswalks,” said Captain Monteagudo. “Walking in the roadway puts you at serious risk of injury or worse. Be alert, be seen and never assume drivers can see you.”