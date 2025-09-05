Rare Collection: the Etchings of Olaf Wieghorst on Display at the Wieghorst Museum

East County News Service

Photo: “In Trouble” depicts a twisting bronc as it tries to throw its rider. It is the artist’s best known etching.

September 5, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The Olaf Wieghorst Museum and Western Heritage Center in El Cajon opens an exhibition of the Etchings of Olaf Wieghorst on Friday, September 12 and runs through October 10. Twenty-six original etchings created by Olaf Wieghorst between 1937 and 1940 along with an original copper etching plate will be displayed.

Copper plate etching is something of a lost art. The technique made famous by Rembrandt in the 15th century faded from popular use in the 20th century due to advances in printing technology.

Wieghorst’s etchings feature rodeo themes, cowboys, horses and frontier landscapes. The public is invited to view the original art beginning at 4 pm. Admission is free.

This event is part of the 14th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk . All art galleries and restaurants in Downtown El Cajon will be open with live entertainment on Main Street.

The Wieghorst Museum preserves the work of Olaf Wieghorst, a great Danish-American twentieth century painter, and celebrates the heritage of the American West through his art. The museum includes the artist’s gallery, exhibition space, the artist’s historic home and studio (a local historic landmark building) and the adjacent Wieghorst Botanical Garden.

The museum is operated by the Olaf Wieghorst Museum Foundation, a California Non-profit Corporation, established in 1998.

Event Information: https://wieghorstmuseum.org/event/the-etchings-of-olaf-wieghorst/

Artist Biography: https://wieghorstmuseum.org/an-american-story/