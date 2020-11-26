READER’S EDITORIAL: BACKCOUNTRY RESIDENTS NEED SOLAR SYSTEMS TO ASSURE SAFETY WHEN SDG&E SHUTS OFF POWER

By Kiki Skagen Munshi, Julian

November 26, 2020 (Julian) – Regarding your article, SDG&E warns 2,700 customers of potential public power shutoffs after Thanksgiving: The real story is why SDG&E is doing this when the Santa Ana Wind Threat Index (SAWTI) forecast is only for “Moderate” fire danger in San Diego County and only for Friday. This is a pattern that has become almost normal with SDG&E, threatening to shut off power the conditions aren’t very bad. It was annoying in summer but it’s now winter and cold….and not all of us have wood stoves.

SDG&E is apparently giving away generators in the Back Country. At a reported $4-6 an hour to run and highly polluting, this is not an answer for most people. If they really cared, they would subsidize solar systems with batteries so people could go off the grid entirely and not have power lines that might cause fires.

