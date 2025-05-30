READER’S EDITORIAL: BURNED OVER ILLEGAL FIREWORKS

By Linda K. Baker, El Cajon

May 30, 2025 (El Cajon) -- It burns my wits to read about suspending burn permits with July 4 right around the corner and knowing all the illegal fireworks that will yet again threaten my Lexington Gardens neighborhood with no police responses when it happens. View video.

Want to see danger first hand? Bring your camera on July 4, 9 pm till midnight anywhere from Lexington to Washington to Jamacha to Dillman St. The fireworks debris will cover roofs, yards, cars, and observers. Street traffic is under threat because the fireworks are set off in the middle of the street that adds to the dangers and property damage unprotected.

I have feared this neighborhood every year since 2019 on July 4th and refuse to leave my home to celebrate, believing it may not exist upon my return.