READER’S EDITORIAL: CONGRESS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO HELP SPOUSES OF CITIZENS

By Kristin Rangel, La Mesa

Photo: U.S. Capitol; cc via Bing

April 18, 2021 (La Mesa) -- I am a U.S. citizen struggling to overcome immigration issues for my spouse, the highest priority for legal immigration. Both myself working as an RN on the Covid frontlines and my husband are essential workers as well.

I am extremely frustrated that Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives blocked a vote on amendments to the Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that would have helped my family in the same way that these bills help families of undocumented workers.

These amendments could have healed 1.9 million U.S. citizens like me if Democratic leadership had followed through on their promises. Instead, we were left out, and the House passed legislation to make it actually more beneficial to be an undocumented farm worker's spouse than the spouse of an American citizen.

Democratic leadership has failed me. It's time for them to do right by U.S. citizens.

