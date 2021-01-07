READER’S EDITORIAL: COVID TESTS SHOULD NOT BE FASTER FOR THOSE WHO PAY MORE

By Spencer Powell By Spencer Powell

January 7, 2021 (San Diego) - So I decided to test the COVID-19 testing system here in East County. I require my employees to test often in order for them to work. Yesterday I went and got a rapid test at great expense, I was in and out in no time. Today I’m here trying to get a free rapid test and I’m still here in a parking lot waiting to be tested let alone results.

So if you can pay you’re going to get the best care and testing results come in no time; yesterday I only waited about 15 minutes and was tested right away. Here I am today, my appointment was at 9am and it’s now 9:45 a.m. So my employees who cannot afford such cost on a regular basis have to jump hoops just to get tested! If this mess doesn’t say we need universal health, I don’t know what would.

Testing shouldn’t be easier because you can pay! It should be organized and distributed to everyone regularly, regardless of who you are.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit a reader’s editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.