READER’S EDITORIAL: THE ELIMINATION OF LIBRARIANS IN GUHSD IS A DISSERVICE TO STUDENTS

By Abagail Wojnowski

Photo by Miriam Raftery: protesters at Grossmont High School this morning oppose the district sending lay-off notices to librarians, teachers, and other employees.

March 10, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- I am writing to express my deep frustration and disappointment over the Grossmont Union High School District’s recent decision to eliminate all credentialed teacher librarian positions. This reckless decision disregards the vital role that librarians play in student success and contradicts the district’s own values of caring, collaboration, and innovation.

As a proud graduate of Mount Miguel High School (Class of 2023) and a current UC Berkeley student, I have experienced firsthand the impact a librarian can have. School libraries are not just about books; they are safe havens where students find guidance, academic support, and community. When I was at Mount Miguel, the library was my refuge—a place to study, decompress, and seek mentorship. The person at the heart of that support system was our librarian, Mr. Jason Balistreri.

Mr. Balistreri is more than just a librarian. He is a mentor, a listener, and an advocate for students. When he took over the library in my junior year, he didn’t just manage books—he created a space where every student felt valued. He learned our names, helped us through personal and academic struggles, and made sure we had the resources we needed to succeed. When I felt overwhelmed, he would take the time to talk with me, play some music, and remind me that everything would be okay. He went above and beyond, not just by managing textbooks and Chromebooks, but by making the library a welcoming, inclusive space.

The board’s decision to eliminate librarian positions is more than just short-sighted—it’s bullshit. Cutting these roles does not save money. In fact, now the district has to hire even more new staff members just to cover the basic tasks that librarians were already doing. The nine teacher librarians we had were doing far more than checking out books—they were teaching research skills, media literacy, and responsible information use. They were mentors and educators, making sure students could critically analyze information in an era when misinformation spreads rapidly. The idea that schools can function without credentialed librarians is absurd.

If the district truly cared about students, they would be hiring more credentialed teacher librarians, not eliminating the ones they have. This decision undermines the quality of education, denies students equitable access to information, and strips them of a crucial support system. The library was the only place where many students felt safe, where they could think freely, explore new ideas, and receive guidance. Removing librarians is not just about budget cuts—it’s about fear. Fear of students having the tools to think critically, challenge ideas, and advocate for themselves.

This decision is an insult to students, educators, and the librarians who have dedicated themselves to helping us succeed. I urge the community to speak out against this harmful decision. Our students deserve better, and our district leaders must be held accountable for dismantling—not protecting—one of the most essential parts of our education.

Frustrated, disappointed, and demanding better,

Abagail Wojnowski, Mount Miguel High School, Class of 2023 UC Berkeley Student

