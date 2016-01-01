READER’S EDITORIAL: THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM IS MORE URGENT THAN EVER BEFORE

By Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe By Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe

Happy Fourth of July!

Formally known as Independence Day, today celebrates the United States declaring independence from Great Britain, creating a land with the promise of liberty and justice for all.

But we know reality is a far cry from that promise. Slavery was not abolished in the United States until nearly a century later. And it took a whole two years for that word of freedom to reach enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

Centuries later, modern day slavery is still thriving in the form of mass incarceration and prison labor. Communities of color, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals nationwide are still fighting for equal rights, while their existing rights are being attacked in real time.

All the while the current administration is running a regime that acts first and asks questions later, detaining, dehumanizing, and deporting primarily Black and Brown U.S. citizens with no regard for due process.

This is liberty and justice for some, not all.

The fight for freedom is more urgent today than ever before. In times when it’s easy to be consumed by the hateful forces fighting against our rights to exist, I choose to see hope.

I see hope in the millions who have shown up in the streets to protest the current administration. I see hope in the activists and organizers who are working full time to dismantle the institutions of white supremacy designed to disenfranchise.

I see hope standing alongside each and every one of you as we continue to fight for equity, justice, and love.

Make no mistake — the work ahead will be tough. But know that I will always be your partner in this fight.

Today, I celebrate hope. Tomorrow, we put our heads down and get back to work.