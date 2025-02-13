READER’S EDITORIAL: GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT’S PLAN TO CUT 22 COUNSELORS PUTS STUDENTS’ LIVES AT RISK

By a school counselor, who asked to remain anonymous

Photo:CC by SA via Bing

February 13, 2025 (El Cajon, CA) -- The Grossmont Union High School District is set to eliminate 22 school counseling positions next year. This is not just a number—these are people who are on the frontlines, working day in and day out to support our students through mental health crises, academic struggles, and life challenges. Does the public understand what this means? Does anyone care that the care for our kids is about to drastically decrease?

School counselors do far more than manage schedules and guide college applications. We are the ones who step in when students are on the brink of despair, offering a safe space when they feel they have nowhere else to turn.

Today, I saved a life. I had a student walk into my office feeling like there was no hope left, contemplating ending their life. But I was there. I listened, I acted, and I made sure they got the help they needed before it was too late.

Now, this district wants to take away the very people who are trained to recognize the signs of students in crisis, intervene when needed, and be a lifeline in moments of desperation. With 22 counselors gone, where will our kids turn? What happens when we no longer have the time or resources to help those who need us the most? Counselors caseloads will increase by 65%!

I urge the public to recognize the gravity of these cuts. Our counselors are more than just a support system—they are often the first line of defense in preventing tragedy. We need more support, not less. Taking away 22 counselors will leave our students vulnerable, and the consequences could be irreversible.

Do we, as a community, care enough about our children’s well-being to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive? It’s time to ask ourselves: Will we stand by as care for our kids decreases, or will we advocate for the support they deserve?

The opinions voiced in this reader's editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East CountyMagazine. To submit an editorial for consideration,contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org