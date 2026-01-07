Reader’s Editorial: A horrific anniversary

By Adam Schiff, California Senator

January 6, 2026 (Washington D.C.) -- Few days in our country’s history have made as big an impact on me, and on our democracy, as January 6, 2021.

Even five years removed, I remember the January 6th attack on the Capitol like it was yesterday.

The sounds of the mob outside. Of insurrectionists storming the Capitol building and breaking doors and windows to get in. Of the urgent discussions between members of Congress deciding how to protect ourselves.

The sight of Capitol police officers running toward danger. Of my colleagues crouched on the floor, clutching masks to protect themselves from tear gas. Of thousands of protestors assaulting Capitol Police and desecrating the hallowed halls of Congress.

I remember evacuating the House Floor — where I was a manager of the debate over certification of the election — all while rioters were beating down the doors. I turned to someone I didn’t recognize who had grabbed a large wooden post to protect himself, and asked him how long he’d been serving. It was his first week. I remember saying to him, for lack of a better response, “it’s not always like this.”

The fear and the urgency were palpable, as was the anger over what this mob was doing to overturn a free and fair election on behalf of Donald Trump. And then, finally, once the fighting was over and we had fulfilled our duty to certify the election, the recognition that our democracy had survived, but barely.

Miriam, I will remember that day for a long time. But I will also remember what my GOP colleagues in Congress did after just as much.

After the rioting and the mayhem, a majority of Republican members of Congress still voted to overturn the election. Still. 147 members of Congress — most of whom are still in office today. Insurrectionists, too. Albeit in suits and ties.

Since that day, we have seen continued threats to our Constitution and our democracy growing and metastasizing. Trump’s first act of his second term was to pardon all of these violent offenders, people who beat police officers, gauged them and sprayed them with bear spray.

Our democracy was battered and bruised on January 6, 2021, and it has not yet recovered.

It’s not lost on me that, as a U.S. Senator, I voted to certify the 2024 election results of the same man who incited the January 6 insurrection. I had to fulfill that duty, because it was the will of the American people, and I take this responsibility seriously.

January 6 will forever mark a somber day in our country’s history. The impacts of that horrific day still reverberate through the halls of Congress. But we will get through this difficult time in our history. America is a deeply resilient country filled with patriotic citizens who love our democracy, and those who do, vastly outnumber those trying to tear it down.

Please take care of yourselves, and thank you for all your support during this pivotal time in our history.

The views expressed in this editorial reflect the opinions of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.