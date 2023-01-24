READER’S EDITORIAL: LA MESA PLANNING COMMISSION APPOINTMENT MUST AVOID CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

An open letter to La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis

By Aaron Amerling

Photo, left: Kathleen Brand

January 24, 2023 (La Mesa) -- I want to wholeheartedly recommend Kathleen Brand for the planning commissioner spot. She has over 20 years of history serving the people in La Mesa in both volunteer positions and on boards and committees, her work experience is in city planning and she has shown an even-keeled approach to sustaining growth while not losing what makes La Mesa, La Mesa.

Kathleen is also clearly a better choice than several of the other candidates that have significant liabilities.

At least 2 candidates have serious conflicts of interest with a city council member (Colin Parent) this could put any decision they are involved in legal liability.

Lauren Cazares is an employee of Colin Parent as his campaign manager.

Jonathan Frankel has put on events with Colin Parent's Circulate San Diego on how to get on planning groups

David Harris is an outspoken activist for inclusionary housing, and has published opinion pieces on major projects in the pipeline for development in La Mesa and would put any decisions he made on these upcoming projects in legal jeopardy.

David Telliard owns a construction company and would have a financial interest in any housing plans created.

Thanks.

The opinions in this reader’s editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.