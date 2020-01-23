READER’S EDITORIAL: AN OPEN LETTER TO SANTEE OFFICIALS: LET’S PAUSE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND SOLVE TRAFFIC CONGESTION FIRST

By Eid Fakhouri, CPA, Santee resident and commuter advocate By Eid Fakhouri, CPA, Santee resident and commuter advocate

Photo by Eid Fakhouri, taken January 23, 2020

January 31, 2020 (Santee) - We see this traffic everyday on city roads (Carlton Oaks, Inverness, Mast, West Hills) that are 1/2 mile from the on ramps.

This is just to show you that even on a beautiful day without any accidents, traffic is still backed up. The bottom line here is our city roads are not made to handle the traffic.

We understand there are a lot of vehicles coming from all over the region to Highway 52, but let's not exacerbate the problem.

Our land will always be available; it is not going away. And yes it may be developed one day. But there is no need to race to add to the problem until our infrastructure can handle it.

The public is questioning motives here. Why are we pushing for urgent quick development? Laws are constantly changing and housing allocation by city is not legally required, yet.

Let's lead by example and pause housing development and figure out a solution first. If not, we are just hypocritical like the rest of the communities in San Diego. Where is the leadership?

Pause housing development now. Breath, look and consider the people who struggle everyday to commute so they can support their families. They travel nearly 1 hour in the morning...their stories are real!