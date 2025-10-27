Reader’s Editorial: Parkway Plaza and the promise of a 15-minute city

By Rich Riel, business owner, former candidate for mayor of San Diego

October 27, 2025 (El Cajon) - Parkway Plaza is more than a mall—it’s a mirror. Once a bustling commercial hub, it now reflects the stagnation and missed opportunities that plague East County’s civic landscape. Crime, decay, and mediocrity have replaced ambition. And yet, the site sits at a strategic crossroads—adjacent to Highway 8, surrounded by transit corridors, and ripe for reinvention.

The El Cajon City Council is currently entertaining proposals for a mixed-use redevelopment, offering incentives to builders for what amounts to a modest face-lift. But what East County needs is not a cosmetic fix. It needs a vision.

I propose that the East County Chamber of Commerce take a leadership position in advocating for something bold: the construction of a 460-foot vertical city—a mixed-use high-rise that re-imagines Parkway Plaza as a 15-minute city and anchors East County as the gateway to California.

What Is a 15-Minute City?

The concept, pioneered by urban planner Carlos Moreno and embraced by cities like Paris, is simple yet profound: every resident should be able to access life’s essentials—work, education, healthcare, shopping, recreation, and civic services—within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from home.

This model includes:

Local clinics and pharmacies

Independent shops and markets

Libraries, schools, and co-working spaces

Parks, plazas, and green corridors

Transit hubs and bike infrastructure

Civic institutions and cultural venues

It’s not about shrinking cities—it’s about re-centering them around people.

Why Parkway Plaza?

The site’s location is ideal. With direct access to Highway 8, an underground parking structure could include its own freeway exit, easing congestion and supporting a dynamic mix of uses. Imagine a vertical campus of retail, residential, government offices, a public library, and green space—all within walking distance. A true five-minute city, scaled vertically.

This isn’t fantasy. It’s foresight.

Chamber of Commerce: Lead, Don’t Follow

The City Council may lack the imagination to see what Parkway Plaza could become. But the Chamber of Commerce can supply that vision. It can convene stakeholders, commission feasibility studies, and rally public imagination. It can challenge developers to think bigger—and challenge residents to dream louder.

East County doesn’t need another strip mall. It needs a civic beacon.

Final Thought

The 15-minute city isn’t about restriction. It’s about freedom through proximity. It’s about designing communities that serve people, not just vehicles. And it’s about restoring the civic soul of East County—one bold project at a time.

Let’s not settle for mediocrity. Let’s build the future. Let’s start at Parkway Plaza.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.