READER’S EDITORIAL: PEOPLE OVER PROFITS

By John Teevan

May 24, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Every two years, we elect lawmakers to represent us in Washington. We put our trust in them and expect them to fight for what's best for our communities.





What we don’t expect is for our elected representatives to abuse their office for personal financial gain. Unfortunately, we can’t trust members of Congress to keep themselves honest when it comes to stock trading. In fact, members of Congress have traded more than $630 million in stocks just in the last year.



We need stronger laws to prevent our lawmakers from using the private information they’re privy to because of their office to increase the value of their stock portfolios. An overwhelming majority of Americans agree that members of Congress should not be allowed to buy or sell stocks while in office.



Congress must listen to the American people and pass legislation making it illegal for any sitting member of the House or Senate to trade individual stocks.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.