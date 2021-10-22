READER’S EDITORIAL: PIT BULL EUTHANIZED, BUT PROBLEM OF DANGEROUS DOGS PERSISTS

By Bettie Wells

February 27, 2022 (El Cajon) -- On Saturday, February 26, 2022, exactly 6 months to the day after Zeus, the homicidal pit bull, nearly killed a woman and her dog that were peacefully walking by Granite Hills High School, Zeus was euthanized.

Sadly, it apparently took another violent event for the dog to finally be put down. From what I understand, Zeus, reportedly “bit” his owner’s brother. Reports are that animal control took the animal on the 25th and it was euthanized on Saturday.

I can’t be entirely sure about the specifics about this case as Bill Wells and I have been kept pretty much in the dark about most of it all…even though we have to live next to it and we have not been feeling totally safe in our home since this happened-but one can assume a couple things: First, if the dog simply “bit” someone, my guess is there would be no need to report it or be forced to report it due to maybe having to go the hospital to deal with said “bite”.

Second, just last Tuesday, Bill drove past the house where the dog resided, and the owner was out front, watching Zeus play in the front yard, no leash, no muzzle, nothing. Now, of course, Bill informed the Humane Society of this and of course they came back with a weak reason, excuse. Apparently, the owner of the dog said it wasn’t the homicidal dog, it was her Corgi….and then a few days later, Zeus “bites” her brother.

Throughout this entire traumatic, mishandled, fiasco, the entire neighborhood has been put at extraordinary risk. This “dangerous dog” problem is national and appears to be even international. Dogs that kill and maim are routinely returned back to their owners. Often, it’s children that are killed. The Humane Society hides behind the law even though there is much more they can do. The truth is they care more about dogs, even the homicidal ones, than they do about people.

It’s really tragic that another human being had to be injured in order for the dog to finally be euthanized.

Bettie Wells is the wife of El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, who helped save a neighbor being attacked by a pit bull dog last October.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.