READER’S EDITORIAL: PROP 15 WLL HURT COMMUNITY THEATRES, NON-PROFITS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

By Lamplighters Theatre, La Mesa

Local theaters already shut down by COVID-19 may be further negatively impacted if Prop 15 becomes law.

October 23, 2020 (La Mesa) -- In the upcoming November ballot there is one proposition that will impact our theatre and most community theaters, as well as most non-profits and small businesses. Proposition 15, if passed, will raise taxes on commercial and industrial properties while exempting properties and residences worth less than $3 million.

We lease our theatre space in the La Mesa Village Station along with a dance studio, a kindergarten through 9th grade private school, a dialysis center, and many other small businesses.

The new tax will apply to the Station tenants, and the standard lease agreement requires the tenant, us, to pay all tax increases. That would mean a substantial rent increase for our theatre. Inevitably, these increases trickle down and affect operating costs and ticket prices, which means you, our patrons, will be affected.

Prop 15 is seriously flawed and will add an additional tax burden to the residents of California already impacted by COVID-19. We urge you and your friends to vote NO on Proposition 15.

We thank you for your time and we look forward to seeing all of you back in your seats waiting for the show to begin.

