Reader’s Editorial: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the antivaxxer Secretary of Health and Human Services

B y Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH

October 25, 2025 (San Diego) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr is an antivaxxer; but to the best of my knowledge has NEVER indicated he understands even the basics of the human immune system. Simply the first time we are infected with a bacteria or a virus, we have defensives cells that sometimes can stop them cold or slow them down, Neutrophils and Macrophages. We also have from birth ca. 1 million different B-cells which are capable of recognizing any invader; but it takes them a week or so to do so, then they produce antibodies that deal with the invader. During this time we can suffer, end up hospitalized, possibly die and/or suffer long term effects; e.g. disabilities. And they produce memory cells that can immediately recognize the same invader and quickly mass produce antibodies to stop it cold. All a vaccine does is produce the same memory cells.

He also has given NO indication he knows the history of infectious diseases and vaccines; e.g. during the 1700s, every few years smallpox killed 30% of population, most others suffered from it and ended up with pox marked faces. When I was in elementary school one of the students was in a wheel chair from polio. I was the first generation to get the Salk vaccine in 1955. And as an adult I visited a medical facility with polio survivors, living out their lives in iron lungs. I actually was hospitalized with Hong Kong flu, temp reaching 106. Fortunately I survived; but it took me more than a month to recuperate. And I now get the flu vaccine whenever it is available. I actually was volunteer in Phase 3 of clinical trials for the Moderna COVID vaccine and later volunteer in Phase 2 of clinical trial for the Moderna bivalent COVID vaccine.

Are vaccines 100% safe? Nope, nothing is; but the risk from them occurs in a very small percentage of those vaccinated and while they have some suffering, perhaps a few need short-term hospitalization; but no long term effects. Kennedy’s belief, not backed by science, is vaccines can cause autism. Autism has NOT increased over the years; but the definition has broadened from Autism to Autism Spectrum Disorders, including Aspergers. Wikipedia has a good article entitled Autism.

We have NEVER before had a Secretary of Health and Human Services as an antivaxxer. Frightening. And fewer children are being vaccinated and, for instance, in Texas several died from measles and others were hospitalized.