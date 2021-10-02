READER’S EDITORIAL: SENATE MUST CONVICT DONALD TRUMP

By Emily Sapp
Photo, left: Capitol attack by Tyler Merbler, CC via Wikipedia
February 10, 2021 (San Diego) -- Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.
The House impeached Trump for his incitement of an armed insurrection against the U.S. government to throw out the results of the presidential election. Now, it’s time for the Senate to act.
The House drew a clear red line that Trump’s behavior warranted impeachment.
If he’s convicted in the Senate, Trump can be forever barred from holding public office again.
The Senate must hold Donald Trump accountable for his attack on our democracy and the rule of law.
Our democracy must emerge stronger from this crisis.
I demand that our Senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former president Donald Trump
Photo, right: “Stop the steal” rally held by Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, where he urged supporters to march to the capitol and “fight.”
Emily Sapp is a student in San Diego.
The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East Count Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.
Comments
More on the capitol insurrection and rally
It is true that at one point Trump said "peacefuly and patriotically" but given that there were gun-toting folks in the crowd and he urged them to fight like hell, and had encouraged previously the Proud Boys to "stand by" and had repeated false claims of alleged election theft and encouraged fighting to stop the lawful certification of the electoin, it appears to many that he meant to foment violence.
There's more than his words at the rally that morning. He gleefully watched on TV as the insurretionists broke into and looted the Capitol, some chanting "death to Mike Pence" which I saw on television live and he certainly would have,too. He refused to take calls from Pence while this was going on. He never ordered the National Guard in when it was requested. Pence finally authorized it, hours later. The president did nothing to stop the violence; only after a coupleof horus of the mayhem did he issue a statement telling rioters to go home, and even they he said he loved them and urged them to remember this day. It's seditious for a president to sit idly by while the Capitol is being ransacked and lives of the VP and Congressional members threatened.
There is ZERO evidence of any Antifa involvement. The FBI specifically issued a press release stating they found no evidence of any ANTIFA involvement. By contast, many of the charging documents state that those arrested were Trump supporters and members of right-wing militia groups, and many of those arrested stated they were inspired by Trump.
"No evidence of any ANTIFA involvement"