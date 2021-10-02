READER’S EDITORIAL: SENATE MUST CONVICT DONALD TRUMP

By Emily Sapp

Photo, left: Capitol attack by Tyler Merbler, CC via Wikipedia

February 10, 2021 (San Diego) -- Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.



The House impeached Trump for his incitement of an armed insurrection against the U.S. government to throw out the results of the presidential election. Now, it’s time for the Senate to act.

The House drew a clear red line that Trump’s behavior warranted impeachment.

If he’s convicted in the Senate, Trump can be forever barred from holding public office again.

The Senate must hold Donald Trump accountable for his attack on our democracy and the rule of law.

Our democracy must emerge stronger from this crisis.



I demand that our Senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former president Donald Trump

Photo, right: “Stop the steal” rally held by Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, where he urged supporters to march to the capitol and “fight.”

Emily Sapp is a student in San Diego.

The opinions in this editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East Count Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.