READER’S EDITORIAL: SILENCE IS A VIRTUE

By Brenda Miller, PhD., R.N.

February 6, 2025 (La Mesa) -- When Benjamin Franklin included silence in his list of virtues, he termed it “golden.” Silence does not mean remaining quiet with respect to important issues but involves speaking after listening and thinking before speaking. That apparently is not the philosophy of Nadia Farjood, recently elected member of the Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors.

Prior to the January 7, 2025, board meeting, there was a barrage of rhetoric misleading the public on social media and in emails, petitions, and local organizations suggesting that the board did not want Nadia Farjood as a member. The rhetoric claimed the board was insensitive to needs of the public, purposely excluding community participation by holding meetings during the day; was racist, particularly with respect to membership by women of color; discriminated against young people, and so on. These unfounded accusations persist.

The criticisms of the board arose primarily out of Ms. Farjood’s failure to get the board to change meeting times to evenings to accommodate her personal schedule. According to change and group dynamics theories, someone entering a new environment should assess the environment before trying to make changes. This has not been Ms. Farjood’s approach. She rarely attended board meetings before and during the election campaign and missed a prime opportunity to understand the workings of the board and prepare for her role as a member. Because she was not present, she did not realize that, to reach out to the community, the board changed meeting times on a bimonthly basis from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After an extended time without any increase in public attendance, the board returned to the prior 9:00 a.m. time slot.

Now, Ms. Farjood is engaging in divisive rhetoric that promotes conflict, which she could have avoided with an effective assessment of the environment prior to trying to enforce changes. Perhaps she should reflect more deeply on the concept of silence as a virtue until she understands the issue about which she wishes to speak and the position she fought hard to successfully win.

Brenda Miller is a registered nurse with PhD and Masters degrees in nursing. She ran against Nadia Farjood in the November 2024 election for the Grossmont Healthcare District board seat.