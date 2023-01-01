READER’S EDITORIAL: USDA, FOREST SERVICE, CONGRESSIONAL AND SWEETWATER AUTHORITY CHRISTMAS GIFT

Sweetwater Water Authority has drained Loveland Reservoir to dead pool status despite community objections loss of recreational resources, wildlife habitat and firefighting impacts, as ECM reported. Activist and fisherman Russell Walsh sent in photos and this message in response.

Photos: left, Loveland Reservoir after being drained to dead pool level; right, before the draining, maintained at 75 year minimum pool level.

By Russell Walsh

December 27, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - Happy Holidays. This will be for my Grinch of 2022 Christmas Card. "Caring For The Land And Serving People 2022."

We are supposed to believe that this represents the celebrated balance of water storage, environmental conservation, and public recreation the Forest Service traded for in the 1996 Cleveland National Forest Land Swap : 200 surface acres of water and 8 miles of shoreline environment trashed for three months of water for the Sweetwater Authority, that will be raising rates for customers on January 1, 2023.

