Reader’s Editorial: What I saw and heard in the ICE detention facility in California City

By Senator Alex Padilla

February 6, 2026 (San Diego) -- People are dying in ICE custody. Medical care is routinely denied. Individuals held for weeks or months after courts ordered their release. Republicans in Congress are failing in their responsibility to provide oversight of ICE and the lawless actions of this administration.

[In January] Sen. Schiff and I visited the ICE detention center in California City because we take our duty seriously – and we’re working to hold the Trump administration accountable.

I want to tell you about what I saw and what I heard from the people being held there.

The facility is run by a private prison corporation and contracted by ICE. Right now, there are more than 1,400 people being held there, and that number is quickly growing.

Constituents and advocates have continuously raised the alarm about conditions in the facility, including inadequate medical care, moldy food, and abusive treatment from staff. That’s on top of the fact that at least six people have died in ICE custody in January alone.

So, Sen. Schiff and I went to see for ourselves, and to hear directly from the people being held there.

Miriam, people are being held in inhumane conditions, with limited access to health care, food, water, and legal counsel.

They’re facing abusive treatment from staff and excessive use of solitary confinement.

We spoke to a woman who said she’s diabetic and hasn’t been able to get medicine in months. People we talked to described being served moldy food and living in crowded, prison-like conditions despite having no criminal record.

ICE is detaining people with no criminal record and forcing them into inhumane conditions while wasting billions in taxpayer dollars.

That’s why I will continue to fight to end the cruelty and abuses of power by the out-of-control Trump administration.

We must hold the Trump administration accountable for its cruel and indiscriminate mass deportation agenda, not give them even MORE money for arrests, detentions, even deportations, all without due process.

