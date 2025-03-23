READER’S EDITORIAL: WHY ARE THERE NO LATIN HEROES IN THE USA IN 2025?

Cesar Chavez passed away in 1993. Where are today’s heroes?

By Dr. Sergio R. Conti, MPH

March 23, 2025 (El Cajon) -- I once asked a 12-year-old seventh grader who his Latin idol was. Without hesitation, he replied, “El Canelo Álvarez.” I explained to him that a hero is admired for their brave actions, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Heroes can emerge in history, literature, film, or real life. They are individuals who fight for justice, save lives, inspire others, or demonstrate extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. The boy looked at me thoughtfully and admitted he didn’t know anyone like that.

If I posed the same question to a child in Mexico, they might name Juárez, Madero, or Los Niños Héroes, among others. It made me reflect on how white children in the U.S. have figures like Washington, Roosevelt, and Kennedy. At the same time, African Americans look up to Martin Luther King Jr. Meanwhile, in the Latin community, we should honor figures like César Chávez and Dolores Huerta, but Chávez’s legacy is often overshadowed by claims that he referred to undocumented workers as “wetbacks.”

The absence of unifying heroes in the Latin community is no accident. Despite being over 20% of the U.S. population—more than 62 million people—we lack a figure who can bring us together. This results from the age-old tactic of “divide and conquer,” used since colonial times. The English employed it in Latin America, fragmenting the continent into small, distrustful nations. Those who sought to divide us crushed the vision of a united “Gran América” dreamed of by San Martín and Bolívar.

The Legacy of César Chávez

César Chávez, an American labor leader and civil rights activist, dedicated his life to defending the rights of farm workers. Born on March 31, 1927, in Yuma, Arizona, to a family of Mexican origin, Chávez experienced firsthand the injustices and harsh conditions faced by migrant workers. These experiences fueled his lifelong fight for their rights.

In 1962, Chávez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA) with Dolores Huerta, which later became the United Farm Workers (UFW). Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Chávez championed nonviolent tactics like strikes and boycotts to improve working conditions for farmworkers. His efforts led to significant victories, including recognizing the UFW as a representative body in negotiations with employers.

The Grape Boycott One of Chávez’s most notable achievements was the grape boycott, a pivotal part of the Delano strike (1965–1970).

The Strike Begins: On September 8, 1965, Filipino farmworkers initiated a strike against grape growers in Delano, California, protesting low wages and poor conditions.

Chávez Joins: On September 16, 1965, Mexican Independence Day, Chávez and the NFWA joined the strike.

Boycott Expansion: The boycott spread across North America, becoming a powerful tool for the movement. Chávez emphasized nonviolence and unity among workers of all ethnicities.

Victory: By July 1970, the boycott succeeded, securing a collective bargaining agreement that benefited over 10,000 farmworkers.

Context and Criticism

Some criticize Chávez for using derogatory terms like “wetback” to describe undocumented workers. To understand this, we must consider the context. In 1973, farmworkers in California earned an average annual wage of $2,500–$3,000. The UFW fought to secure a minimum wage of $2.50 per hour (equivalent to $20.34 in 2025). However, vineyard companies undermined the movement by hiring undocumented workers as strikebreakers. Faced with this challenge, Chávez’s frustration was understandable, though not excusable.

Personal Reflection

No one is without flaws. As humans, we all have moments we regret. Even so, Chávez’s achievements remain extraordinary. He and Dolores Huerta paved the way for labor rights, yet their leadership has not been succeeded by others who can unify the Latin community. Today, we face challenges from those who seek to marginalize us, yet our politicians often fail to support our fight. Perhaps it is up to us to become the heroes who will change our reality.

César Chávez passed away on April 23, 1993, in San Luis, Arizona. His legacy is a symbol of the fight for civil and labor rights.

The opinions in this reader’s editorial reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of East County Magazine. To submit an editorial for consideration, contact editor@eastcountymagazine.org.